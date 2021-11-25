Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to Announce $0.81 EPS

Equities analysts expect Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to announce $0.81 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Equinor ASA’s earnings. Equinor ASA reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 550%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will report full-year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $4.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Equinor ASA.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter.

EQNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Danske cut Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.94.

Shares of NYSE EQNR traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,051,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,764. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.66. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 220.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

