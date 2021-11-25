Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) to Announce -$0.70 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) will announce ($0.70) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.96). Larimar Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.89) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.44) to ($2.42). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.53) to ($3.00). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Larimar Therapeutics.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.28).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LRMR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Larimar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Larimar Therapeutics stock opened at $10.53 on Thursday. Larimar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.39. The firm has a market cap of $186.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

