Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) to Announce $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is $0.17. Maxar Technologies posted earnings of ($0.85) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 102.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Maxar Technologies.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Maxar Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maxar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.79.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAXR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 17.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,324,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,503,000 after acquiring an additional 192,732 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the third quarter worth $204,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 140.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 32,702 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the third quarter worth $726,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 88.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 251,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,117,000 after acquiring an additional 118,072 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.61. 592,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.07. Maxar Technologies has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $58.75. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -25.53 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is presently -3.45%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

