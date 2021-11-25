Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) to Announce $1.34 EPS

Brokerages expect Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) to post $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35. Watts Water Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $6.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Watts Water Technologies.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.53 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WTS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock traded down $6.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $198.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.89. Watts Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $113.44 and a 52 week high of $212.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.76%.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.05, for a total value of $248,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.09, for a total transaction of $1,568,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,710 shares of company stock worth $4,036,922. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,470,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,945,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,895,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,421,000 after buying an additional 65,266 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 99.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 128,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,290,000 after buying an additional 63,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 259.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 74,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,893,000 after buying an additional 53,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Watts Water Technologies (WTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.