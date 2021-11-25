Zacks: Analysts Expect Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Will Post Earnings of $1.85 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) to announce earnings of $1.85 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.81 and the highest is $1.88. Bristol-Myers Squibb posted earnings per share of $1.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full-year earnings of $7.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.44 to $7.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.69 to $8.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Argus cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,049,812.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,716 shares of company stock worth $3,553,545. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $558,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $29,000. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BMY opened at $56.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.10 billion, a PE ratio of -23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $56.11 and a twelve month high of $69.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -81.67%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

