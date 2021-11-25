Zacks: Analysts Expect Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.44 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) will post sales of $29.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Couchbase’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.40 million and the highest is $29.50 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Couchbase will report full year sales of $121.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $120.98 million to $121.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $150.19 million, with estimates ranging from $148.42 million to $151.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Couchbase.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.23 million.

BASE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Couchbase from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Couchbase from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Couchbase from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BASE opened at $31.99 on Thursday. Couchbase has a twelve month low of $27.23 and a twelve month high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.89.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

