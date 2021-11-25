Zacks: Analysts Expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) to Announce -$0.23 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.21). Ocular Therapeutix also reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.28). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ocular Therapeutix.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 229.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OCUL. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

OCUL traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $6.88. The company had a trading volume of 894,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,153. The company has a quick ratio of 10.00, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $527.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.85. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.31.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,668,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,025,000 after acquiring an additional 25,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 14.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,652,000 after buying an additional 220,855 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,122,000 after buying an additional 7,436 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 548.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,198,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,001,000 after buying an additional 1,014,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 200.0% in the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.