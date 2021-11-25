Zacks: Analysts Expect Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Analysts predict that Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Resonant’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.14). Resonant reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Resonant will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Resonant.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Resonant had a negative return on equity of 157.03% and a negative net margin of 1,508.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

RESN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Resonant in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:RESN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.19. 481,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,163. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The stock has a market cap of $143.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.04. Resonant has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Resonant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Resonant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Resonant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resonant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Resonant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 24.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Resonant

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

