Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to Announce $1.15 EPS

Equities research analysts expect American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American International Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.30. American International Group posted earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American International Group will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American International Group.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.07.

American International Group stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.89. 5,072,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,332,318. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.17. The firm has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.34. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $62.54.

American International Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.09%.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in American International Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in American International Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its position in American International Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American International Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in American International Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

