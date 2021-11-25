Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to Announce $1.15 EPS

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American International Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.30. American International Group posted earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American International Group will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American International Group.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.07.

American International Group stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.89. 5,072,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,332,318. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.17. The firm has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.34. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $62.54.

American International Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.09%.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in American International Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in American International Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its position in American International Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American International Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in American International Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American International Group (AIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for American International Group (NYSE:AIG)

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.