Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Will Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Analysts expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Brunswick’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the highest is $1.37. Brunswick reported earnings of $1.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full-year earnings of $8.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $8.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.84 to $9.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. Brunswick’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BC. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.93.

BC stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.58. 243,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $73.07 and a fifty-two week high of $117.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Brunswick during the second quarter worth about $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

