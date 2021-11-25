Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $684.45 Million

Equities analysts expect MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) to post $684.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $678.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $690.70 million. MRC Global posted sales of $579.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full year sales of $2.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in MRC Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $648,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 155.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 33,416 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 376,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 69,749 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 439,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 151,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 157,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 99,298 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MRC opened at $8.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. MRC Global has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $12.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.01. The company has a market cap of $668.77 million, a P/E ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 2.53.

About MRC Global

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

