Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) will report earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14. MSC Industrial Direct reported earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full-year earnings of $5.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $6.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The company had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.64 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSM. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $84.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.00 and its 200-day moving average is $86.79. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $77.47 and a 1 year high of $96.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 21.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 18.4% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 66,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,280 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% in the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 64,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 57.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 280.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares in the last quarter. 74.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

