Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) to Announce $0.51 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Outfront Media reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OUT. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Shares of Outfront Media stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.60. 573,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,801. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.32 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.65. Outfront Media has a fifty-two week low of $16.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -97.56%.

In related news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 40,000 shares of Outfront Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $1,003,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 8,000 shares of Outfront Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $200,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Outfront Media during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Outfront Media during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

