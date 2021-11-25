Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) to announce earnings of $1.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for South State’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.48 and the highest is $1.57. South State posted earnings per share of $1.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that South State will report full-year earnings of $7.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $7.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $6.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.41. South State had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. South State’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SSB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens downgraded South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $91.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. DA Davidson upgraded South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.84.

In other news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $507,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in South State in the 1st quarter worth about $1,084,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in South State in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in South State by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 36,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in South State by 538.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,401,000 after acquiring an additional 68,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in South State by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SSB opened at $82.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.80. South State has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $93.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.63%.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

