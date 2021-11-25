Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.60 Million

Equities analysts predict that Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) will post sales of $6.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.00 million and the lowest is $5.19 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining will report full-year sales of $37.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.43 million to $44.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $298.03 million, with estimates ranging from $293.25 million to $302.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stronghold Digital Mining.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SDIG. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

SDIG opened at $20.77 on Thursday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 1-year low of $19.59 and a 1-year high of $35.79.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

