Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.56 Million

Analysts expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to post sales of $11.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.50 million to $32.84 million. TG Therapeutics posted sales of $40,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28,800%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year sales of $16.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.90 million to $39.21 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $92.64 million, with estimates ranging from $57.70 million to $159.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.68% and a negative net margin of 7,784.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.73) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.33.

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $25.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.43. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $56.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.77.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $40,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 116.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

