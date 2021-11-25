Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $770.50 Million

Brokerages forecast that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will post $770.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $763.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $778.45 million. TransUnion posted sales of $698.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full-year sales of $3.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total value of $144,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 12.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.6% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,327,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion during the third quarter valued at approximately $493,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TRU opened at $114.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.03. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $83.11 and a 12 month high of $125.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

