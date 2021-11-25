Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) will post $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the highest is $1.43. UFP Industries posted earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full-year earnings of $7.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.44 to $7.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $91.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.54. UFP Industries has a 1-year low of $52.11 and a 1-year high of $92.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 8.11%.

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $94,640.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 270.4% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 468,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,808,000 after buying an additional 341,822 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 3.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,577,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,258,000 after buying an additional 21,031 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in UFP Industries by 192.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 301,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,444,000 after purchasing an additional 198,561 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

