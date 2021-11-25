Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Will Announce Earnings of $2.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.59. WESCO International posted earnings of $1.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year earnings of $9.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $9.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.66 to $11.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.18. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on WESCO International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.56.

In other news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $435,675.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,101.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 6,083 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $830,329.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,236 shares of company stock valued at $8,530,265 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 3rd quarter worth $18,388,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 3rd quarter worth $754,000. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 50,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCC stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $136.18. The stock had a trading volume of 298,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,014. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. WESCO International has a one year low of $64.28 and a one year high of $140.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.37.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

