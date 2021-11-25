Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) to report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Avalara posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 188.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avalara will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVLR shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.58.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $5,546,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.90, for a total value of $300,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,601,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,557 shares of company stock worth $13,733,038 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVLR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avalara by 408.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avalara by 1,328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avalara in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Avalara in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Avalara by 243.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVLR traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $143.16. 677,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,855. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.36 and a beta of 0.70. Avalara has a 12-month low of $117.33 and a 12-month high of $191.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

