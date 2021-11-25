Zacks: Brokerages Expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.60 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) to report $5.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.88 billion. Baker Hughes posted sales of $5.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full-year sales of $20.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.51 billion to $21.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $22.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.59 billion to $22.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.74.

NYSE:BKR opened at $24.12 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $18.70 and a 1 year high of $27.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.87 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 313.04%.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $232,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 47,380,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,184,524,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,536,970 shares of company stock worth $1,188,390,566 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in Baker Hughes by 1.6% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its position in Baker Hughes by 1.0% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 48,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 11.1% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 5.4% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 5.0% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Earnings History and Estimates for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

