Zacks: Brokerages Expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Will Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) to report earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BancFirst’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the highest is $1.11. BancFirst posted earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $4.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $119.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.80 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 14.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

BancFirst stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.84. 48,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,365. BancFirst has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $77.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

In other BancFirst news, EVP Dennis L. Brand purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $272,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 37.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in BancFirst by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BancFirst by 12.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in BancFirst by 2.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BancFirst by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 37.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

