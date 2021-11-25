Zacks: Brokerages Expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Will Announce Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) will announce earnings per share of $1.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12. Jack Henry & Associates posted earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full-year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.14 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.44.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after acquiring an additional 97,259 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,826,000 after acquiring an additional 9,670 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $152.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.14. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $179.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

