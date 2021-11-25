Zacks: Brokerages Expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magna International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.77. Magna International reported earnings per share of $2.83 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Magna International will report full year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $7.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). Magna International had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MGA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Magna International from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James set a $68.00 price target on shares of Magna International and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Magna International from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magna International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.82.

Shares of Magna International stock traded down $1.23 on Thursday, hitting $82.52. 1,211,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,813. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.52. Magna International has a 12-month low of $60.64 and a 12-month high of $104.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 286.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

