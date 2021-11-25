Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tenneco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.49. Tenneco reported earnings of $1.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tenneco.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Tenneco had a return on equity of 141.02% and a net margin of 1.30%. Tenneco’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Tenneco from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

In other Tenneco news, Director Jane L. Warner bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.80 per share, with a total value of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,107.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEN. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Tenneco during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Tenneco by 218.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TEN traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.85. The company had a trading volume of 706,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,002. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.04 million, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.43. Tenneco has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $22.75.

About Tenneco

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenneco (TEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.