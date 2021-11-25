Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

ZLNDY opened at $44.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 1.49. Zalando has a one year low of $42.38 and a one year high of $62.33.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 2.84%. On average, analysts predict that Zalando will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zalando

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

