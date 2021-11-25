Zano Price Tops $2.99 on Exchanges (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 25th. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for $2.99 or 0.00005053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a total market capitalization of $32.61 million and $593,846.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zano has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,620.32 or 0.99656308 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00050490 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $213.34 or 0.00362682 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00015867 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $287.65 or 0.00489019 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.36 or 0.00184219 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00012263 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001548 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,948,645 coins and its circulating supply is 10,919,145 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zano is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

