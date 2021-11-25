Zap Hits Market Cap of $8.61 Million (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 25th. Zap has a market cap of $8.61 million and approximately $152,293.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0365 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Zap has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00045429 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00008554 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.44 or 0.00239530 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012648 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00088503 BTC.

About Zap

Zap (ZAP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

