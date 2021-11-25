Zealium (NZL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $37.00

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. Zealium has a total market cap of $29,100.98 and approximately $37.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zealium has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One Zealium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011762 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005507 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005174 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.86 or 0.00761601 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Zealium Profile

Zealium (CRYPTO:NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,917,415 coins and its circulating supply is 16,917,415 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

