Zebi Token (ZEBI) Price Hits $0.0012 on Exchanges

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Zebi Token has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $14,957.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zebi Token has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. One Zebi Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00068334 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00073596 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.74 or 0.00092648 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,467.19 or 0.07560358 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,936.75 or 0.99745771 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,096,842,678 coins and its circulating supply is 840,995,441 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia . Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io

Buying and Selling Zebi Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi Token directly using U.S. dollars.

