Zel (ZEL) Market Cap Reaches $18.20 Million

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. During the last week, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One Zel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a market capitalization of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.79 or 0.00485658 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.37 or 0.00208920 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.84 or 0.00101330 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003408 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001138 BTC.

About Zel

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

