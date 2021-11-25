Zenfuse (ZEFU) Trading 74.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded up 73.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. Over the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded up 74.3% against the dollar. One Zenfuse coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zenfuse has a market capitalization of $8.09 million and $1.47 million worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00045104 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00008666 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.44 or 0.00233287 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.00089245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00012325 BTC.

Zenfuse Coin Profile

Zenfuse (CRYPTO:ZEFU) is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,280,250 coins. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Zenfuse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

