Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) Trading Down 7.1% Over Last 7 Days

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 25th. One Zenswap Network Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zenswap Network Token has a market cap of $26,962.93 and $195.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zenswap Network Token has traded down 7.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00044729 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00008821 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.85 or 0.00236423 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012758 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00089558 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token Profile

Zenswap Network Token is a coin. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 coins. The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zenswap Network Token is www.zenswapnetwork.info . Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

