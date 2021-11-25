Zero (ZER) Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Zero has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. Zero has a market cap of $1.70 million and $22,869.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.62 or 0.00498034 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.08 or 0.00215559 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.55 or 0.00101010 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004380 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Zero

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,753,094 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

