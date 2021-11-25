ZeuxCoin (ZUC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $23.00

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. ZeuxCoin has a market cap of $209,095.69 and $23.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeuxCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZeuxCoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00045184 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00008724 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.80 or 0.00233554 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00089424 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00012312 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZUC is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

ZeuxCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZeuxCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeuxCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.