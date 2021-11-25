ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Trading Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. ZeuxCoin has a market cap of $209,086.74 and $21.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00046624 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00008603 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.61 or 0.00241151 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012746 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.36 or 0.00089168 BTC.

ZeuxCoin (CRYPTO:ZUC) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com . The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

