ZINC (ZINC) Price Up 5% This Week

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 25th. One ZINC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. ZINC has a total market capitalization of $46,972.33 and approximately $48.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZINC has traded up 5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZINC alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00045814 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00008197 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.41 or 0.00240571 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012557 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00089059 BTC.

ZINC Coin Profile

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZINC’s official website is zinc.work

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ZINC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZINC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZINC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.