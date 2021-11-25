ZKSwap 1-Day Volume Tops $23.61 Million (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 42.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 25th. ZKSwap has a total market capitalization of $150.71 million and $23.61 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZKSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001295 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ZKSwap has traded up 9.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZKSwap alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.67 or 0.00067292 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00072903 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00093113 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,480.36 or 0.07599492 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,081.74 or 1.00213255 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ZKSwap Coin Profile

ZKSwap’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZKSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZKSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.