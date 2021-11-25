Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $302.04.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZS. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Zscaler from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Zscaler from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Zscaler from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.31, for a total transaction of $1,829,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total value of $21,939,344.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 376,329 shares of company stock worth $103,710,041. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler stock opened at $342.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $304.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.08. The stock has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of -177.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $143.40 and a 52 week high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.94% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The company had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection.

