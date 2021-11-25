ZumCoin (ZUM) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.04 Million

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 84.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. ZumCoin has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $7.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZumCoin has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000027 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars.

