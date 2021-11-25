Zumiez (ZUMZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd. Analysts expect Zumiez to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $268.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Zumiez to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $49.72 on Thursday. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $34.77 and a 52 week high of $55.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.02.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $2,230,173.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1,354.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,258 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $655,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,470 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZUMZ shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

