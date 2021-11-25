Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its position in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,662 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.65% of Zynex worth $8,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 49.6% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 720,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after buying an additional 238,650 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex in the second quarter valued at $235,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 87.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,327,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,610,000 after buying an additional 85,473 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZYXI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Zynex in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zynex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

NASDAQ:ZYXI opened at $13.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82 and a beta of 0.87. Zynex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $22.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.08.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Zynex had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 8.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

