$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Roku’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Roku posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 98%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roku will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $411.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $235.16. 2,629,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,196,326. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku has a 1 year low of $222.32 and a 1 year high of $490.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.33. The stock has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.84, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $25,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.40, for a total transaction of $31,314,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,578,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 516,992 shares of company stock valued at $164,283,240 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter valued at $457,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 216.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,859,000 after acquiring an additional 43,799 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

