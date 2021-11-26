$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. CVR Energy reported earnings per share of ($1.18) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 101.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($1.98). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CVR Energy.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.20). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.20% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS.

CVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised CVR Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup cut CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.03 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,869,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,529,000 after acquiring an additional 57,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 44.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,503,000 after acquiring an additional 606,264 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,837,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000,000 after acquiring an additional 30,589 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 18.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,682,000 after acquiring an additional 174,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 46.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 574,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after acquiring an additional 181,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.76. 590,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.34 and a beta of 1.81. CVR Energy has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $27.02.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

