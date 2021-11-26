-$0.02 EPS Expected for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is $0.05. BJ’s Restaurants reported earnings of ($0.80) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $282.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS.

BJRI has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.54.

BJRI stock traded down $1.99 on Friday, hitting $31.64. The company had a trading volume of 15,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,315. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.23. The stock has a market cap of $737.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.56 and a beta of 2.09.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3,021.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 102.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter valued at $72,000.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

