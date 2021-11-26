-$0.05 EPS Expected for Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Avenue Therapeutics’ earnings. Avenue Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avenue Therapeutics.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avenue Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 39,786 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Avenue Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Avenue Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

ATXI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.11. 23,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,580. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.70. Avenue Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.25.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in acquiring, licensing, and commercializing products for use in the intensive care hospital setting. It focuses on the development of intravenous tramadol, a potential alternative that could reduce the use of conventional opioids for patients suffering from acute pain.

