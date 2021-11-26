-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ earnings. Seelos Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.55). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Seelos Therapeutics.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SEEL shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seelos Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.92.

SEEL traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,534,143. Seelos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.53. The stock has a market cap of $189.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.68.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEEL. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 218.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 39.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

