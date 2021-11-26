-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.09). Canopy Growth reported earnings of ($0.98) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Canopy Growth.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.63 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 201.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

CGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Canopy Growth from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Cowen cut Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.69 to $21.60 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Canopy Growth from C$25.28 to C$16.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Canopy Growth from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.19.

CGC stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.69. 3,453,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,984,915. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.28. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the second quarter valued at about $51,282,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 240.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,902,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,959 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Canopy Growth by 34.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,813,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,991,000 after acquiring an additional 722,277 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Canopy Growth by 144.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,219,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,899,000 after acquiring an additional 720,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Canopy Growth by 90.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 802,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,125,000 after acquiring an additional 381,811 shares in the last quarter. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canopy Growth (CGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.