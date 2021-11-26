$0.25 EPS Expected for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Square’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Square reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Square will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Square.

Get Square alerts:

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Square has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.49.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded down $3.57 on Friday, hitting $212.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,687,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,892,075. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.84. Square has a 1 year low of $191.36 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.21, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total transaction of $1,558,285.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,521,477.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 3,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.86, for a total transaction of $1,009,766.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,286,722.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,166 shares of company stock worth $23,269,558 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 45.4% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,538,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,189 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 27.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,260,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,690 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 81.7% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,126 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter worth about $452,024,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the second quarter worth about $234,130,000. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Square (SQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.