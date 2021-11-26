$0.32 EPS Expected for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) will announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Gentherm reported earnings of $1.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Gentherm had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $243.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

THRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Gentherm in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $89.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.36. Gentherm has a fifty-two week low of $55.53 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 5.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Gentherm by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,299 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in Gentherm by 5.6% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,204,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,609,000 after purchasing an additional 63,602 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Gentherm by 3.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Gentherm by 258.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

